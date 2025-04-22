БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
След смъртта на папа Франциск: Започва подготовка за...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
"Топлофикация София" започва поетапно спиране...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Светът потъна в скръб: Покоите на папа Франциск бяха...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Българката, изработила омофора за папа Франциск: Сбъднах...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Six People Died in Serious Road Accidents in Bulgaria During the Easter Holidays

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Запази
живо брифинг координационния център трафика
Снимка: БТА

According to the Traffic Police, six people lost their lives in serious road accidents across the country during the holiday period from April 17 to April 21. For comparison, during the same period last year, two fatalities were reported.

Biser Tsvetkov, Police Inspector at the National Coordination Center for Road Safety under the Ministry of Interior, stated:

"Unfortunately, this year’s Easter holidays were again marked by severe traffic accidents. From April 17 until now, six people have died, and there have been 73 serious accidents with 85 people injured. Compared to the same period last year—when there were 55 serious accidents, 75 injured, and two fatalities—we see a notable increase in the numbers."

"Repair works are ongoing in the ‘Topli Dol’ and ‘Praveshki Hanove’ tunnels. We have coordinated with the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) to ensure two-way traffic through the tunnels for travelers heading toward Sofia."

For those traveling from Sofia to Varna, alternative routes are available in the affected areas.

On April 21, two people died in traffic accidents. A car and a truck collided head-on near Novi Han.

"We only have information from the driver of the truck. It was a head-on collision, after which the car caught fire and burned completely. A charred body was found at the scene."
Tests on the truck driver for alcohol and drugs came back negative.

In another accident, a driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Gabrovo district, in the municipality of Tryavna.

.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
1
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
2
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
НА ЖИВО: Левски - Марица Пловдив, втори мач от финалната серия
3
НА ЖИВО: Левски - Марица Пловдив, втори мач от финалната серия
Путин заяви, че е готов за преки мирни преговори с Украйна
4
Путин заяви, че е готов за преки мирни преговори с Украйна
Папа Франциск е починал от инсулт, довел до необратима сърдечна недостатъчност, съобщиха от Ватикана
5
Папа Франциск е починал от инсулт, довел до необратима сърдечна...
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
6
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова

Най-четени

НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
1
НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
2
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна фабрика" излязоха на протест
3
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна...
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
4
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и знаци е обходният път за пътуващите по празниците
5
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и...
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза и Дерманци?
6
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза...

More from: Bulgaria

National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026
National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026
2,738 BGN are needed per month to support a family of three in Bulgaria 2,738 BGN are needed per month to support a family of three in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Pope Francis relationships with Bulgaria Pope Francis relationships with Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
It’s Bright Tuesday - the Day Dedicated to Honouring the Holy Mother of God It’s Bright Tuesday - the Day Dedicated to Honouring the Holy Mother of God
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil Sends Condolence Message on the Passing of Pope Francis Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil Sends Condolence Message on the Passing of Pope Francis
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Patriarch Daniil: The Resurrection Is the Core of Our Faith Patriarch Daniil: The Resurrection Is the Core of Our Faith
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Светът скърби за папа Франциск: Светият отец ще бъде погребан в събота
Светът скърби за папа Франциск: Светият отец ще бъде погребан в събота
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Новият папа: Кой ще наследи папа Франциск? Новият папа: Кой ще наследи папа Франциск?
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
По света
Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
БНТ почита паметта на папа Франциск БНТ почита паметта на папа Франциск
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Контрол върху камионите: Толсистемите ще следят дали тировете...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на София Васил...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Българката, изработила омофора за папа Франциск: Сбъднах мечтата си
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ