Six People Died in Serious Road Accidents in Bulgaria During the Easter Holidays

According to the Traffic Police, six people lost their lives in serious road accidents across the country during the holiday period from April 17 to April 21. For comparison, during the same period last year, two fatalities were reported.

Biser Tsvetkov, Police Inspector at the National Coordination Center for Road Safety under the Ministry of Interior, stated:

"Unfortunately, this year’s Easter holidays were again marked by severe traffic accidents. From April 17 until now, six people have died, and there have been 73 serious accidents with 85 people injured. Compared to the same period last year—when there were 55 serious accidents, 75 injured, and two fatalities—we see a notable increase in the numbers."

"Repair works are ongoing in the ‘Topli Dol’ and ‘Praveshki Hanove’ tunnels. We have coordinated with the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) to ensure two-way traffic through the tunnels for travelers heading toward Sofia."

For those traveling from Sofia to Varna, alternative routes are available in the affected areas.

On April 21, two people died in traffic accidents. A car and a truck collided head-on near Novi Han.

"We only have information from the driver of the truck. It was a head-on collision, after which the car caught fire and burned completely. A charred body was found at the scene."

Tests on the truck driver for alcohol and drugs came back negative.

In another accident, a driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Gabrovo district, in the municipality of Tryavna.

