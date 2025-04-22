Pope Francis relationships with Bulgaria

A peacemaker, reformer, revolutionary, and a man of simplicity— all these qualities are woven into the life and legacy of Pope Francis. How was the spiritual leader connected to Bulgaria, and why does his earthly journey end where it began—at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore? Answers come from Iva Mikhailova, spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Bulgaria, and Bogdan Patashev, Bulgaria’s former ambassador to the Holy See.

Down-to-earth, compassionate, and relatable—Jorge Mario Bergoglio sought to transform the Catholic Church with humility, choosing the name Francis with clear purpose.

Iva Mikhailova, Spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Bulgaria:

“He followed in the footsteps of a saint known as the ‘Poor Man of Assisi.’ Pope Francis lived a humble life—he wore a silver ring instead of a gold one, traveled in a modest white Fiat, and chose not to reside in the Apostolic Palace, but in the Santa Marta guesthouse, which became his final home.”

“Until the very end, Pope Francis gave everything of himself to the world—he gave without reserve,” she added.

“He Was a Man with an Open Heart”

Bogdan Patashev, Former Ambassador to the Holy See:

“The gestures we saw from Pope Francis weren’t for show. They weren’t populist or performative. They came from a deep and genuine desire to set an example for all clergy and for every Catholic and Christian who shares the faith.”

Pope Francis had a special connection to smaller nations, and he was only the second pope to visit Bulgaria, following Pope John Paul II.

Iva Mihaylova, spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Bulgaria:

“After his visit, he often told the Apostolic Nuncio and others he met that he wished to return to Bulgaria. In fact, in his final appearance yesterday—when he came out on the balcony to deliver his blessing, unable to read the entire Urbi et Orbi message—he wore a stole that was gifted to him by Bulgaria during that visit. The fact that he chose to wear something from Bulgaria in his last public appearance is a tremendous honor for all of us.”

The Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore—the first church Pope Francis visited after his election and the place he designated for his eternal rest—became his final pilgrimage site. Just nine days before his passing, he made an unannounced visit there, bringing a bouquet of white roses.