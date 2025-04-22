БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
След смъртта на папа Франциск: Започва подготовка за...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
"Топлофикация София" започва поетапно спиране...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Светът потъна в скръб: Покоите на папа Франциск бяха...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Българката, изработила омофора за папа Франциск: Сбъднах...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Pope Francis Wore an Omophorion from Bulgaria During His Last Public Appearance at Easter

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
EN
Запази
омофор

During his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis wore an omophorion—a liturgical vestment—that was a gift from Bulgaria. The vestment was crafted by Nina Dimitrova, a Bulgarian expert in the making of ecclesiastical garments. For the first time, Dimitrova spoke to Bulgarian National Television (BNT) about creating the ceremonial omophorion for the Pope.

“The order came from the Directorate of Religious Affairs in connection with Pope Francis’s visit to Bulgaria in 2019. They asked me what I could offer as a gift for the Holy Father. At that moment, I couldn’t give an answer immediately,” she shared.

For Nina Dimitrova, this project marked the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Years earlier, while visiting Rome, she had secretly prayed for the opportunity to one day create a vestment for Pope Francis. Her wish came true over a decade later.

“My friends, who were with me at the time, laughed—it was such a big dream, it seemed impossible. But 12 years later, I had the chance.”

She spent a long time considering the message she wanted to weave into the omophorion. Ultimately, she chose to incorporate symbols of God’s love.

“The cross, which symbolises God’s love—it’s the victory over death and the hope of resurrection. The Bulgarian rose—symbolising Bulgaria, its beauty, diligence, and traditions. And the images of the apostles Peter and Paul, because I believe they heard my wishes and helped make them come true.”

The omophorion took her three months to complete. She is convinced that Pope Francis could feel the love and care with which it was made.

“It’s deeply moving. This is a calling that validates our work. No matter how much effort a person puts in, that effort always pays off. I want to encourage young artists to dream—because dreams do come true.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
1
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
2
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
3
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
Путин заяви, че е готов за преки мирни преговори с Украйна
5
Путин заяви, че е готов за преки мирни преговори с Украйна
Папа Франциск е починал от инсулт, довел до необратима сърдечна недостатъчност, съобщиха от Ватикана
6
Папа Франциск е починал от инсулт, довел до необратима сърдечна...

Най-четени

НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
1
НАП въвежда нови счетоводни правила от 1 януари 2026 г.
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
2
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна фабрика" излязоха на протест
3
Хората от съборените постройки в квартал "Западна...
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
4
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и знаци е обходният път за пътуващите по празниците
5
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и...
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза и Дерманци?
6
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria asks EC to revise its Recovery and Resilience Plan
Bulgaria asks EC to revise its Recovery and Resilience Plan
National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026 National Revenue Agency Introduces New Accounting Rules from 1 January 2026
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Six People Died in Serious Road Accidents in Bulgaria During the Easter Holidays Six People Died in Serious Road Accidents in Bulgaria During the Easter Holidays
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Cost of Living For a Family of Three in Bulgaria Rises to 2,738 BGN per Month Cost of Living For a Family of Three in Bulgaria Rises to 2,738 BGN per Month
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Pope Francis relationships with Bulgaria Pope Francis relationships with Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
It’s Bright Tuesday - the Day Dedicated to Honouring the Holy Mother of God It’s Bright Tuesday - the Day Dedicated to Honouring the Holy Mother of God
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Светът скърби за папа Франциск: Светият отец ще бъде погребан в събота
Светът скърби за папа Франциск: Светият отец ще бъде погребан в събота
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Новият папа: Кой ще наследи папа Франциск? Новият папа: Кой ще наследи папа Франциск?
Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
По света
Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова Спомен за известната телевизионна водеща Диляна Грозданова
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
БНТ почита паметта на папа Франциск БНТ почита паметта на папа Франциск
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Контрол върху камионите: Толсистемите ще следят дали тировете...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
"Спаси София" сваля доверието си от кмета на София Васил...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
2738 лв. са нужни на месец за издръжката на семейство у нас
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Българката, изработила омофора за папа Франциск: Сбъднах мечтата си
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ