Pope Francis Wore an Omophorion from Bulgaria During His Last Public Appearance at Easter

During his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis wore an omophorion—a liturgical vestment—that was a gift from Bulgaria. The vestment was crafted by Nina Dimitrova, a Bulgarian expert in the making of ecclesiastical garments. For the first time, Dimitrova spoke to Bulgarian National Television (BNT) about creating the ceremonial omophorion for the Pope.

“The order came from the Directorate of Religious Affairs in connection with Pope Francis’s visit to Bulgaria in 2019. They asked me what I could offer as a gift for the Holy Father. At that moment, I couldn’t give an answer immediately,” she shared.

For Nina Dimitrova, this project marked the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Years earlier, while visiting Rome, she had secretly prayed for the opportunity to one day create a vestment for Pope Francis. Her wish came true over a decade later.

“My friends, who were with me at the time, laughed—it was such a big dream, it seemed impossible. But 12 years later, I had the chance.”

She spent a long time considering the message she wanted to weave into the omophorion. Ultimately, she chose to incorporate symbols of God’s love.

“The cross, which symbolises God’s love—it’s the victory over death and the hope of resurrection. The Bulgarian rose—symbolising Bulgaria, its beauty, diligence, and traditions. And the images of the apostles Peter and Paul, because I believe they heard my wishes and helped make them come true.”

The omophorion took her three months to complete. She is convinced that Pope Francis could feel the love and care with which it was made.