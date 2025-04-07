Representative survey: BNT is the most trusted broadcaster and has increase in audiences

The audience of the Bulgarina National Television (BNT) has increased by 10% in the past three years, reaching 61% of adult Bulgarians by March 2025, acording the resukts of a nationally representative survey conducted by Global Metrics polling agency in the period 12-24 March among 1,022 people.

From 2022 to 2025, the other two competing national television channels maintained their audience unchanged, while BNT attracted new viewers.

Trust in the public service broadcaster is higher than in private media, with viewers considering it the most independent media outlet that objectively reflects all viewpoints and events in the country.

According to 80% of the respondents, BNT preserves national culture and language. Two-thirds of adult Bulgarians believe the public service broadcaster plays a significant role in upholding democratic values in the country.

BNT is also the television that produces the largest number of Bulgarian TV series, with 78% of the respondents sharing this opinion.

Among the strongest points of BNT is that it provides people with the opportunity to learn about the official position of the state on important issues of public life, that it includes programmes that inform, educate and entertain, and provides political, economic, cultural, scientific, educational and other socially relevant information.