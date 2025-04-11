БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Repair of Mezdra-Botevgrad road is being accelerated

The repair work on the Mezdra - Botevgrad road is being accelerated. In addition, the opening of 17 new kilometres of the "Hemus" motorway is planned to ease traffic on the section near Telish, where 12 year-old Siyana tragically lost her life in a car accident.

A trip from Sofia to Pleven (160 km) currently take at least 3 hours, primarily due to heavy traffic on one of the busiest roads in the country. However, this is expected to improve by the end of June when the road between Mezdra and Botevgrad should be completed.

This section, once part of the "black statistics," the most challenging part, which had been affected by frequent landslides and other issues, has been constructed, offering hope that the road will be able to handle traffic and ease the flow between Pleven and Lukovit. It will also provide better access to the "Dermentsi" interchange on the "Hemus" motorway.

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: "The progress is extremely significant, and with the current pace, as confirmed by the builders, work will continue. By the end of June, all traffic on road I-3 will be redirected here, to its natural route. I will visit another location, which is Lot 1 of the "Hemus" motorway, where another part of the traffic moving between Lukovit and Pleven will be transferred, allowing the main repairs to begin on the section where this tragedy actually occurred."

Double control of the construction of the section has also been introduced.

Kalin Kamenov, Mayor of Vratsa: "I can assure you that together with the mayor of Mezdra, we have introduced additional oversight, and we inform the minister daily about even the smallest landslide or hole that occurs. He is kept informed about the entire process, and we provide him with photographic updates every day."

