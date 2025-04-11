БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бронзов медал за Биляна Дудова на европейското по борба
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Започва инициатива "Великденска кошница" - ще...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Горива, алкохол и тютюневи изделия на прицел: Започват...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
АПИ публикува карта на пътните участъци с повишен риск -...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бащата на Сияна: Ще се боря докрай
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Concerning data: 40,000 registered gambling addicts in the country

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
тревожни данни 000 вече регистрираните хазартно зависими

A concerning picture was presented by participants in a discussion on April 11 between various institutions, including representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), the Ministry of Sports, the National Revenue Agency (NRA), Members of Parliament, as well as health and education specialists.

Around 40,000 individuals are already registered as gambling addicts, but there are no exact statistics on how many people have this problem. The insidious nature of gambling addiction is that it often begins in childhood with games that have gambling elements, which later lead to betting on illegal websites, often without the parents even suspecting it. Therefore, participants emphasised the need for specific actions from the state to address gambling addiction and illegal online gambling.

Atanas Zafirov, Deputy Prime Minister:

"Gambling is no longer happening only in casinos. It's on phones, in games, on social networks. Sometimes it seems harmless. But behind this facade stands a well-organised system that seeks to create addiction—especially among young people."

Dr. Tsveteslava Galabova, Director of the Psychiatric Clinic "St. Ivan Rilski":

"Gambling addiction is particularly insidious because, unlike all other addictions, it does not cause physical harm. For instance, someone addicted to alcohol directly harms their health. You gamble, you stop gambling, become anxious and tense, but nothing hurts, nothing itches, and for a long time, people don't realise that they have developed an addiction."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови съдът
1
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови съдът
Гледайте финалите на европейско първенство по борба в Братислава по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте финалите на европейско първенство по борба в Братислава по...
Петима са пострадали в пожар в село Долни Лозен
3
Петима са пострадали в пожар в село Долни Лозен
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена скорост
4
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена скорост
Борисов: Радев изплиска легена
5
Борисов: Радев изплиска легена
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие
6
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
4
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
5
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
6
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков

More from: Health

National “Breast Cancer” awareness campaign launched in Bulgaria
National “Breast Cancer” awareness campaign launched in Bulgaria
Three of the injured in Kočani fire treated in Bulgaria have been discharged from hospitals in Plovdiv and Varna Three of the injured in Kočani fire treated in Bulgaria have been discharged from hospitals in Plovdiv and Varna
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs Young people ask Social Policy Minister about the measures taken against vapes and drugs
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Why did a 6-year-old child die after dental procedure? Why did a 6-year-old child die after dental procedure?
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations Four of the most seriously injured children and young people in Kocani nightclub fire have been discharged from hospital, they underwent 12 operations
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under general anesthesia for 4 hours Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under general anesthesia for 4 hours
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ