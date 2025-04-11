Concerning data: 40,000 registered gambling addicts in the country

A concerning picture was presented by participants in a discussion on April 11 between various institutions, including representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), the Ministry of Sports, the National Revenue Agency (NRA), Members of Parliament, as well as health and education specialists.

Around 40,000 individuals are already registered as gambling addicts, but there are no exact statistics on how many people have this problem. The insidious nature of gambling addiction is that it often begins in childhood with games that have gambling elements, which later lead to betting on illegal websites, often without the parents even suspecting it. Therefore, participants emphasised the need for specific actions from the state to address gambling addiction and illegal online gambling.