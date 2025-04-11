БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бронзов медал за Биляна Дудова на европейското по борба
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Започва инициатива "Великденска кошница" - ще...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Горива, алкохол и тютюневи изделия на прицел: Започват...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
АПИ публикува карта на пътните участъци с повишен риск -...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бащата на Сияна: Ще се боря докрай
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

100 years since St. Nedelya Church bombing - the most blood-letting terrorist attack in Bulgarian history

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
EN
Запази
атентат

April 16, 2025, marks 100 years since the terrorist attack on St. Nedelya Church in Sofia.

On April 16, 1925, far-left activists from the Bulgarian Communist Party (BCP) detonated an explosive device in the roof of the "St. Nedelya" church, killing 134 people. Their memory was honoured at a two-day academic conference "Terrorism, Violence, and Politics in Bulgaria Between the Two World Wars" at the Sofia City Library.

Historians reminded that such events should never happen again.

April 16, 1925. Holy Thursday. A funeral service for General Konstantin Georgiev, who was killed two days earlier by a communist activist, was held at "St. Nedelya" church. A group of far-left members of the BCP's military organisation bombed the church roof.

"This is the biggest terrorist act in Bulgarian history and one of the biggest in the world in the 20th century. It wasn't until the end of the century that this atrocity was surpassed in scale by the Lockerbie and Oklahoma City bombings. Unfortunately, it remains in the history of terrorism as one of the most destructive terrorist acts," stated Associate Professor Mihail Gruev, Chairman of the State Agency "Archives."

134 people died. Among them were the Mayor of Sofia, Pascal Pascaliev, 12 generals, colonels, MPs, civilians, and children. Over 500 were injured. At the time, Metropolitan Stefan, later the Bulgarian Exarch, wrote: "There is no greater destruction than fratricidal war." The Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC) condemned the attack as a "satanic act."

"The point of this conference, at least in my opinion - is just to remind how far the rhetoric of political violence, the perpetration of political violence and most importantly the perpetration of political violence by non-representative people, that is, by an active minority, can take us," commented Professor Momchil Methodiev, New Bulgarian University.

The far-left members of the BCP's military organisation who carried out the attack dreamed of a flourishing Soviet Bulgaria and were controlled by Soviet Bolsheviks, the scholars explained today. The goal was the elimination of the country's military and political elite.

"We will have to come to terms with the importance and the beginning of the great division in Bulgarian society. When did it begin? It began precisely in 1925, the culmination of long-standing efforts by both internal and external forces to internally destabilise Bulgarian society, the Bulgarian state, and the Bulgarian order," emphasised Professor Petar Stoyanovich from the Institute of Historical Studies, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

According to historians, we are called to make a calm and in-depth reading of history to prevent such events from occurring again. And civilized Europe should give a common response to any potential similar threats.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови съдът
1
4 години затвор за прокурорския син от Перник постанови съдът
Гледайте финалите на европейско първенство по борба в Братислава по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте финалите на европейско първенство по борба в Братислава по...
Петима са пострадали в пожар в село Долни Лозен
3
Петима са пострадали в пожар в село Долни Лозен
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена скорост
4
Само за денонощие - над 12 600 нарушители с превишена скорост
Борисов: Радев изплиска легена
5
Борисов: Радев изплиска легена
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие
6
50-метров кран се стовари върху лодки на пристанище в Поморие

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
4
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
5
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
6
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков

More from: Bulgaria

Concerning data: 40,000 registered gambling addicts in the country
Concerning data: 40,000 registered gambling addicts in the country
Repair of Mezdra-Botevgrad road is being accelerated Repair of Mezdra-Botevgrad road is being accelerated
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Launch of "Easter Basket" initiative in Bulgaria aims to ensure that key traditional Easter foods are available at affordable prices Launch of "Easter Basket" initiative in Bulgaria aims to ensure that key traditional Easter foods are available at affordable prices
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Four institutions launch large-scale monitoring of manufacturers and traders of excise goods Four institutions launch large-scale monitoring of manufacturers and traders of excise goods
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Prof. Pimpirev: Turquoise and rare metals are likely present on Smith Island in Antarctica Prof. Pimpirev: Turquoise and rare metals are likely present on Smith Island in Antarctica
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Research vessel Sts. Cyril and Methodius returns from Its third Antarctic expedition on April 11 Research vessel Sts. Cyril and Methodius returns from Its third Antarctic expedition on April 11
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ