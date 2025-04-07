A protest against the "war on the roads" and the corruption that kills took place in the capital on April 7.

The reason for the protest was the tragic death of 12-year-old Siyana in a car accident.

The protesters passed through central streets and boulevards in Sofia, stopping in front of various institutions. It began in front of the Court House in Sofia, then proceeded to the Ministry of Justice, and finally reached the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA).

BNT: "Is it true that the resignation will not be submitted for the sake of one child?" "This is not true; such a thing has not been said. We are parents. If you think there's negligence, there is no such thing," said Eng. Yordan Valtchev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency. BNT: Would you resign? "I am not married to this agency, and if everyone wants, I will resign. The thing is, when I resign, it will be just like every other time – nothing new will happen. These problems have been around for a long time – motorways are not being built. A lot of things are delayed – and they will be delayed even more," emphasised Eng. Yordan Valtchev.