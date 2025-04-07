“If you want me to, I will resign,” said Eng. Yordan Valchev
A protest against the "war on the roads" and the corruption that kills took place in the capital on April 7.
The reason for the protest was the tragic death of 12-year-old Siyana in a car accident.
The protesters passed through central streets and boulevards in Sofia, stopping in front of various institutions. It began in front of the Court House in Sofia, then proceeded to the Ministry of Justice, and finally reached the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA).
BNT: "Is it true that the resignation will not be submitted for the sake of one child?"
"This is not true; such a thing has not been said. We are parents. If you think there's negligence, there is no such thing," said Eng. Yordan Valtchev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency.
BNT: Would you resign?
"I am not married to this agency, and if everyone wants, I will resign. The thing is, when I resign, it will be just like every other time – nothing new will happen. These problems have been around for a long time – motorways are not being built. A lot of things are delayed – and they will be delayed even more," emphasised Eng. Yordan Valtchev.
"We have come out to fight for the right to life for the other children; ours are gone, for ours it is too late. We fight so that every child can fulfill their dreams, and to fulfill our children's dreams that were snatched away," commented Petya Ivanova from the "Angels on the Road" association.
"Seeing what happens on the roads, laws are not respected. People often think - "One small violation, so what". Death is not small, death is infinite," added Kristina Taneva.
"We are forgetting what both the Serbs and Macedonians realised – that corruption kills us, that at all levels, when someone does not do their job, someone dies," added Plamen Velev.