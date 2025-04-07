БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Protests against war on the roads after death of a 12-year-old child in serious traffic accident

Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
протест София Съдебна палата войната по пътищата
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Another protest against the war on the roads took place in search of answers as to why children continue to die, and whether responsibility will be taken. On april 7, protestors gathered in front of the Court House in Sofia, organised by the association "Angels on the Road."

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Bereaved families marched, hoping that their pain and call for stricter laws would finally be heard.

    "I hope society will rise up, go out, and apply the necessary pressure. So many children will never enter classrooms, never say 'Mom, I love you'. These parents later suffer from severe illnesses because they can't get over the death of their children. We are out here fighting for the right to life for the other chidlren, ours are gone, it's too late for ours. We are fighting for every child to fulfill their dreams and the dreams of our children, because it is no longer posssible for them to fulfill them," said Petya Ivanova of Angels on the Road.

    The procession reached the Ministry of Justice, where the grieving families demanded strict measures against the war on the roads.

