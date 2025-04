Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will lead the Bulgarian delegation for the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, BNT has learned.

It is expected that the government delegation will also include Deputy Prime Ministers Grozdan Karadzhov and Atanas Zafirov.

The decision on the composition of the delegation will be voted tomorrow, April 23, at the regular meeing of the Council of Ministers.

The funeral of Pope Francis is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 11:00 AM Bulgarian time.