Minimum teacher salary expected to increase to 2,130 BGN, is it enough?

20:41, 10.02.2025
Teachers' salaries are expected to be increased by 15% from 1 March. This means that the minimum salary for a teacher will rise to approximately BGN 2,130.

However, even with this increase, teacher salaries will still not meet the promised 125% of the country’s average wage, according to Diyan Stamatov, chairman of the Union of Employers in Education. He argues that the increase should continue, particularly for younger teachers.

Young teachers make up the majority at Sofia's 119th School, where the average age of teachers is 29. Lilia Netsova, a Bulgarian language and literature teacher, has worked there for four years, earning a salary of around 2,000 BGN.

"Salaries could always grow in a positive direction, every young person needs a satisfactory amount of financial support, we all live in this world," she said.

The trend of increasing teacher salaries began about six years ago. According to data from the Ministry of Education, in 2019, the minimum base salary for teachers was 920 BGN. In 2024, it is 1,853 BGN, or it has doubled.

Meanwhile, the minimum salary for school directors has increased from 1,140 BGN to 2,257 BGN, also a two-fold increase. Recently, during a sectoral council meeting at the Ministry of Education, teacher organisations explained that they preferred a 15% salary increase from March 1, 2025, rather than a 12.5% increase from January 1.

Diyan Stamatov, Director of the Union of Employers in Education: "With the next increase, we will enter the 2026 year with a higher starting salary. It may seem like a small difference, but it is significant when it comes to increases."

This increase is not guaranteed, however, as it still requires the approval of the country’s new budget. Stamatov also explained that even with this increase, the starting salary for teachers will still fall short of the promised 125% of the national average.

Diyan Stamatov, Director of the Union of Employers in Education: "Even with this increase, there will still be a gap of about 6-7% from the national average gross wage. Next year, this gap may widen due to salary changes in other sectors of the country."

Stamatov emphasized the need for a more substantial increase in teacher salaries, especially for those just starting now. According to him, the youngest teachers receive a net salary of just around 1,450 BGN. He suggests a differentiated increase, focusing on the starting salaries.

"There is a significant gap, the difference is quite large."

Nevertheless, Lilia Netsova says she will not give up the profession she loves.

Lilia Netsova, teacher of Bulgarian language and literature at the 119th High School: "The trend over the past few years towards salary increases is certainly a huge positive. More and more young people are joining the teaching profession, and I know this from my colleagues at the university."

The Ministry of Education told BNT News that, as a result of the policy on teacher salaries, young teachers now account for 15% of all teachers in the recent five years.

There are 13,889 teachers under the age of 35.

The number of students pursuing pedagogical specialties is also increasing, and these studies are now free of charge. The number of working retired teachers has dropped to just 2%.

