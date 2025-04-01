Miroslav Zafirov, advisor to the UN mission in Israel: The death of Marin Marinov was not an unfortunate incident

Let me not be the person to announce the official results of this investigation, but I can say with a great deal of confidence that we know what happened and why it happened. It was not an unfortunate accident or a random incident, Miroslav Zafirov, a diplomat and political advisor at the UN mission in Israel, stated in an interview on the BNT programme "The Day Begins" on April 1.

He further clarified that the findings, although not yet official, will soon be made public.

The diplomat expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and stressed that he was an extremely decent man.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest condolences as a fellow Bulgarian and as a colleague of the late Marin Marinov. All of us who are here in the conflict zone are deeply saddened by his loss. He was an exceptionally dignified man. Every UN staff member working in a conflict zone has certain relationships with the organisation, which come with rights and obligations. Unfortunately, being in a conflict zone implies certain risks. The second storyline of what happened on March 19 relates to this. With a great deal of confidence, I can say that, as of today, we know the cause of the death of the Bulgarian citizen, the late Marin Marinov. Although this information is not yet official, it will soon be made official. I guess this information will not calm passions, but at least it will answer all the assumptions and speculations circulating in Bulgarian society, which, unfortunately, I understand, will be used tomorrow for some not very healthy political purposes," said the adviser to the UN mission in Israel.

Zafirov asserted that there is no need for a separate Bulgarian investigation into the incident, despite calls from the family and relatives of Marinov for such an investigation.

"Believe me, there is no need for the Bulgarian state to conduct its own investigation, as two independent investigative teams are already conducting the inquiry. On the one hand, the Israeli state is carefully monitoring the situation and will also release its conclusions. On the other hand, there is an investigative team from the UN itself," he explained.

Zafirov is adamant that Bulgarian institutions have been in constant contact with the UN representation in Israel.