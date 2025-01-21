НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty

държим спестяванията банка вкъщи
Снимка: archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:32, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

More than 800,000 pensioners are on the brink of poverty, according to data from the National Social Security Institute (NOI). Statistics show that in January, there are 2,065,573 pensioners in Bulgaria, with the average amount of the basic pension, excluding supplements, being 835.91 BGN.

The statistical data indicates that more than 423,000 people receive up to 580.57 BGN, while another 390,000 receive exactly 580.57 BGN, which is the minimum pension amount for length of service and age. All of them now fall into the "poor" category, with pensions below the poverty line set for this year, which was raised to 638 BGN on January 1.

Even after the pension increase on July 1 this year, pensioners with minimum pensions will still receive an amount below the poverty line.

The pension indexation for those who retired before the end of last year is expected to be between 8% and 9%. The minimum pension for length of service and age is expected to be 631 BGN, at least according to the draft budget for this year presented by the caretaker government. Data from National Social Security Institute for the current month indicates that 1,216,000 pensioners receive a pension for length of service and age.

Additionally, over 51,000 people receive a reduced pension because they chose to retire up to one year before reaching the required age, although they have met the required length of service.

Currently, nearly 470,000 people are receiving disability pensions. Over 54,000 people receive social and disability pensions, while the social pension for old age is granted to just over 6,000 pensioners aged over 70, who meet the specified income criteria.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
18:05, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
16:57, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
16:46, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting
Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting
15:58, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
15:37, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
14:14, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
13:40, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
 Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
23:44, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
22:36, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
21:43, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
20:34, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
19:40, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Топ 24
Най-четени
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от ало измама
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от...
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието на бюджета
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието...
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си реч като 47-и президент на САЩ
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си...
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и закани
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и...
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в скицентър
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в...
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Левски проведе една тренировка на лагера в Белек
Левски проведе една тренировка на лагера в Белек
Омар Мармуш преминава медицински прегледи в Манчестър Сити
Омар Мармуш преминава медицински прегледи в Манчестър Сити