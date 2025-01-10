НОВИНИ
Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions

Rain and snow are expected on Saturday and Sunday

Снимка: illustrative
17:40, 10.01.2025
The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) is urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are ready for winter conditions in the coming days. Meteorologists are forecasting rain and snow in Northwestern Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkan region.

Regional road management teams are prepared to take necessary actions to treat road surfaces in mountainous areas and passes where slippery conditions and ice formation are likely, especially in the early morning when temperatures are lower. The goal is to start preventive measures and snow removal as quickly as possible to ensure road accessibility. Priority will be given to motorways, the busiest routes on the first- and second-class road network, and mountain passes connecting Northern and Southern Bulgaria.

To improve traffic safety, some sections may be temporarily closed for treatment with inert materials. In areas affected by strong winds, snowdrifts, or poor visibility, traffic may be restricted until weather conditions improve and the roads are cleared. If necessary, it is also possible to temporarily restrict the movement of heavy goods vehicles in certain sections to allow snow ploughs to clear the route, avoid congestion and block traffic.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, at a reasonable speed, keep a safe distance, and avoid overtaking snow-ploughing machines. The blocking of traffic by vehicles not prepared for winter conditions hampers the journey of all other drivers and the work of specialised equipment, RIA added.

Up-to-date information on the road conditions and maintenance is available on the RIA website, www.api.bg, and on the telephone line 0700 130 20 at any time.

The Agency has a 24-hour Situation Centre which collects and summarises data on the state of the national roads.

