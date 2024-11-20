MPs fail to elect Parliament Speaker yet again, new vote will be held later today
On the fourth day of the inaugural sitting of the 51st Parliament, on November 20, the MPs again did not elect a Speaker.
The nominee of GERB-UDF Raya Nazaryan and "There is Such a People" Silvi Kirilov went to a second round of voting.
Only the GERB-UDF MPs voted in favour of Raya Nazaryan - 69 people. 130 MPs voted against and 38 abstained.
101 MPs voted in favour of the oldest MP Silvi Kirilov - 17 from WCC-DB, 35 from "Vazrazhdane", 19 from "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms", 18 from There is Such a People, 12 from Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh).
The presiding most senior MP announced a 30-minute break.
