MRF - New Beginning Leader: The time for games is over

Four weeks, eight plenary days and more than 30 votes in the Bulgarian Parliament showed the most helpless face of politicians and parties ready to betray their country, the trust of the people and the future of the children of this country in order to keep their positions and power, MRF - New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski said in a statement to the media on December 3.

"They set up demarcation lines, cordons and barriers, tried all sorts of unprincipled alliances, negotiations and petty intrigues. They cast spells, uttered oaths and made promises about common battlefronts and shared gains as well as safeguards for a fake political elite as they relinquished justice, responsibility and values. They forged unthinkable alliances with pro-Russian and anti-democratic parties. The We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria got together with the "Vazrazhdane." The farmers embraced with Rashkov. Out of thirst for power - for prime ministers, ministers, heads of commissions, heads of agencies, regulators, for the portions of power. These are the facts," Peevski added.

According to him, this is not a game, but a criminal behaviour in relation to democratic principles and Euro-Atlantic values.

"This weak scenario is doing grave damage by destroying parliamentarism and statehood. This should stop and we should go to elections. The time for games is over. Bulgaria and the people’s living are at stake," says Delyan Peevski.

"And as far as MRF - New Beginning is concerned, I want to be absolutely clear - neither our voters would allow, nor we as their leaders would sit at the same table with those who sell out the interests of their country - with schemes in customs, with forgers of signatures, farmers hugging their torturers, violators of the Constitution, fake academics and fake moralisers. Those who every day betray the trust of the people who vote for them," Peevski stressed.

He said that in the 51st Parliament, "MRF - New Beginning" will nominate neither a Speaker nor a deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

“In this failed 51st Parliament, we will nominate neither a Speaker nor a deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and we don’t want to put up chairpersons in parliamentary committees – nothing that would keep us involved in this ‘game of thrones’ which is insulting to voters. I call on those failed politicians to come forward tomorrow, assume the responsibility and elect a Speaker of the Parliament in order to set off the constitutional procedure and we go to elections. We are not shying away from elections, on the contrary. The confidence and support of our people is growing, which gives us full confidence that we are on the right track. They believe and know that we will never again allow them to be treated as second-class people," said Delyan Peevski.

In his words, those who have lied for four years and seven parliamentary elections in a row are afraid of new elections.

These politicians, he said, have prioritized their own interests over those of the people, despite media manipulation and false sociological reports.

"Those who believed them, but today the truth about their irresponsibility and commitment only to their self-interest rings true. Regardless of the media manipulations, regardless of the false sociological propaganda, regardless of the countless lies that have been told. But just as fake sociology has failed globally, their model has failed historically. Their fear is of three things - a strong "MRF - New Beginning", a strong presidential project and a heavy verdict from the voters. Because then they will not be on the political scene. But let's go to the elections and whatever the people give us - that will be it. One thing is certain - that this vote will change Bulgaria. The country needs this real change and we will help the country to heal from the political timelessness and the deep crisis of the political status quo. People want leaders to lead them, not cowards. Bulgaria needs to be governed by people with hearts who can and are accountable. And from now on I want to clearly state as the leader of "MRF - New Beginning", if we receive this trust from the people, I will take this responsibility," Delyan Peevski said.

