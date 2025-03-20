БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
BDB and the ESO have launched a programme for installation of renewable energy sources on public buildings.

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
роботизирани системи изместват класическата търговия енергийната борса
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The Bulgarian Development Bank and the Electricity System Operator have launched a joint programme aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing electricity costs for public entities, and enhancing the competitiveness of businesses.

A memorandum of cooperation outlines the implementation of a program for the accelerated installation of renewable energy sources (RES) on public buildings. This will allow schools, kindergartens, hospitals, municipalities, and other entities, as well as businesses, to become energy independent and reduce their electricity costs.

The document was signed by representatives of the Bulgarian Development Bank, the Electricity System Operator, employers' organisations, and the National Association of Municipalities.

