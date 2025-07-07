БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен,...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Aircraft Maintenance Sector in Bulgaria Is Bringing Back Workers from Abroad

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
EN
Запази
непопулярен сектор нас връща българите избягали работят чужбина вижте

An unexpected trend is emerging in Bulgaria: a not so known sector is drawing back Bulgarians who had left the country in search of better job opportunities abroad.

It turns out that the aircraft maintenance sector has been experiencing accelerated growth in recent years.

As the demand for skilled workers grows, companies are deploying proactive recruitment strategies—including outreach to high school students.

The last Bulgarian-made airplane rolled out of the State Aircraft Factory in Lovech in 1954. After that, the plant shifted its focus to producing bicycles, motorcycles, and "Balkan" automobiles. Seventy years later, while Bulgaria no longer manufactures airplanes—only drones—it has established itself as a significant player in the field of aircraft maintenance.

One hangar in Sofia operates three maintenance lines capable of simultaneously servicing the most popular Boeing and Airbus models, owned by airlines from around the globe.

“Within our maintenance capabilities, we offer a full range of services, including base maintenance, heavy repairs, modifications, and cabin reconfigurations. In addition to our three main lines, we also have workshops on the first and second floors,” said Nedyalko Yosifov, Marketing and Sales Manager at a Bulgarian aircraft maintenance company.


As in many other sectors, there is a shortage of skilled qualified laboUr. To address this, the company is reaching out directly to high schools across the country.

“This is how we recruit new talent—when students join us for training, we teach them hands-on techniques that differ from what they’ve learned in school. Some even begin with internships. For example, our entire planning department consists of graduates from the Technical University,” added Emilia Mladenova, CEO of the aircraft maintenance company.

The aircraft maintenance industry in Bulgaria is one of the few that has successfully attracted Bulgarians who had moved abroad in search of better working conditions.

“We’ve brought back a considerable number of Bulgarian professionals who had gone overseas. Salaries in Bulgaria are improving, and we realized that to sustain our level of service, we need to develop our own talent. That’s why we established a transportation academy,” explained Mladenova.

“Our youngest employee is probably around 18 years old. He recently finished school, interned with us, and signed a contract. This industry is incredibly exciting, and young people—especially those with a technical mindset and a passion for cars—often see aviation as the next step,” added Yosifov.

Following the record downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global aviation industry is projected to rebound significantly in 2025, with an expected market size of $1 trillion and over 5 billion passengers carried—a 16% increase compared to 2024.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
1
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
4
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
5
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан
6
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
2
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
4
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс
6
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс

More from: Bulgaria

Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Temperatures in Bulgaria Forecast to Be between 38°C and 41°C on July 8, But with Hope for a Cooldown
Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics) Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar’s Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises? Before the Final Vote on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession - Will There Be Any Surprises?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Biblical Botanical Garden Opens in Courtyard of a Temple in Plovdiv Biblical Botanical Garden Opens in Courtyard of a Temple in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Стефан Бакалов: Фентанилът е 70 пъти по-мощен от хероина
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Продължава гасенето на пожара в село Палатово
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Държавна визита с пищност: Великобритания посреща Еманюел Макрон
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Мариан Бачев за сесията на ЮНЕСКО: Щеше да излезе 3 или 4 пъти...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Политика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ