Aircraft Maintenance Sector in Bulgaria Is Bringing Back Workers from Abroad

An unexpected trend is emerging in Bulgaria: a not so known sector is drawing back Bulgarians who had left the country in search of better job opportunities abroad.

It turns out that the aircraft maintenance sector has been experiencing accelerated growth in recent years.

As the demand for skilled workers grows, companies are deploying proactive recruitment strategies—including outreach to high school students.

The last Bulgarian-made airplane rolled out of the State Aircraft Factory in Lovech in 1954. After that, the plant shifted its focus to producing bicycles, motorcycles, and "Balkan" automobiles. Seventy years later, while Bulgaria no longer manufactures airplanes—only drones—it has established itself as a significant player in the field of aircraft maintenance.

One hangar in Sofia operates three maintenance lines capable of simultaneously servicing the most popular Boeing and Airbus models, owned by airlines from around the globe.

“Within our maintenance capabilities, we offer a full range of services, including base maintenance, heavy repairs, modifications, and cabin reconfigurations. In addition to our three main lines, we also have workshops on the first and second floors,” said Nedyalko Yosifov, Marketing and Sales Manager at a Bulgarian aircraft maintenance company.



As in many other sectors, there is a shortage of skilled qualified laboUr. To address this, the company is reaching out directly to high schools across the country.

“This is how we recruit new talent—when students join us for training, we teach them hands-on techniques that differ from what they’ve learned in school. Some even begin with internships. For example, our entire planning department consists of graduates from the Technical University,” added Emilia Mladenova, CEO of the aircraft maintenance company.

The aircraft maintenance industry in Bulgaria is one of the few that has successfully attracted Bulgarians who had moved abroad in search of better working conditions.

“We’ve brought back a considerable number of Bulgarian professionals who had gone overseas. Salaries in Bulgaria are improving, and we realized that to sustain our level of service, we need to develop our own talent. That’s why we established a transportation academy,” explained Mladenova. “Our youngest employee is probably around 18 years old. He recently finished school, interned with us, and signed a contract. This industry is incredibly exciting, and young people—especially those with a technical mindset and a passion for cars—often see aviation as the next step,” added Yosifov.

Following the record downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global aviation industry is projected to rebound significantly in 2025, with an expected market size of $1 trillion and over 5 billion passengers carried—a 16% increase compared to 2024.