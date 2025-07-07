The Trend of Decreasing Consumer Basket Prices Continues

The trend of declining prices in the consumer basket continues, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

This week, the 27 essential goods are, on average, 1 BGN cheaper compared to their prices seven days ago.

Currently, the total cost for purchasing these items amounts to 105 BGN, down from 106 BGN the previous week.

According to the Commission’s chairman, Vladimir Ivanov, the market remains stable despite growing public concern over prices.