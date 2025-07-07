БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The Trend of Decreasing Consumer Basket Prices Continues

The trend of declining prices in the consumer basket continues, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

This week, the 27 essential goods are, on average, 1 BGN cheaper compared to their prices seven days ago.

Currently, the total cost for purchasing these items amounts to 105 BGN, down from 106 BGN the previous week.

According to the Commission’s chairman, Vladimir Ivanov, the market remains stable despite growing public concern over prices.

“Overall, the market is in good condition, with a healthy balance between supply and demand. There are no external influences or manipulations affecting the market. Over the past week, we’ve seen a trend toward an increase in tomato prices. This is typical for the season due to lower supply and certain fluctuations, and we will see how this trend develops. Cucumber prices, on the other hand, continue to decline—from 1.94 BGN to 1.42 BGN currently. We have a very stable supply of fats and grains. For more than eight months now, the price of unrefined sunflower oil has remained steady at 1,200 USD per tonne,” said Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

