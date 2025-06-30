Bulgarian National Bank Governor Participates in the 95th Annual General Meeting of the Bank for International Settlements

The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Mr. Dimitar Radev, took part in the 95th Annual General Meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), held in Basel, Switzerland. The meeting was attended by governors of the central banks that are shareholders of the BIS.

During the meeting, the shareholders approved the bank’s annual activity report, audited financial statements, and the distribution of net profit. In this context, a decision was made to pay a dividend for the 2024/2025 financial year in the amount of 380 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) per share.

Based on its holding of 8,000 shares, the Bulgarian National Bank will receive a dividend of 3,040,000 SDR. At the current exchange rate, this corresponds to approximately BGN 7.45 million.

The Bulgarian National Bank has been a shareholder in the Bank for International Settlements since its establishment in 1930.

Note: Calculations are based on an indicative exchange rate of 1 SDR = 2.45 BGN. The exact BGN equivalent will be determined on the date of conversion.