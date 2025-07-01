БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Tax Authorities Launch Summer Inspections Along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast, Monitor for Unjustified Price Hikes

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched its annual summer inspection campaign to ensure compliance with tax and social security legislation along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. This year, NRA officers, together with representatives from other institutions, will also monitor and counter unjustified increases in the prices of goods and services.

The main goals of the campaign are to promote sound fiscal discipline, increase the share of businesses that voluntarily comply with the rules, ensure a level playing field, and encourage accurate reporting of turnover. Hundreds of businesses along the coast are already under active surveillance, and daily monitoring will be carried out at wholesale markets and supply hubs for hotels and restaurants.

NRA’s fiscal control teams will conduct surprise inspections at restaurants, shops, tourist attractions, parking lots, and other commercial sites. As in previous years, the "mystery shopper" method will be used during control purchases.

Agency staff will also carry out open observations, during which they will be physically present at business premises for a set period to monitor sales and compare them with data from previous periods. The campaign will also focus on verifying whether seasonal workers are employed under proper labor contracts and whether social security requirements are being met.

The NRA reminds consumers that they have the right to withhold payment until a fiscal receipt is issued. If the seller still refuses to provide a receipt, or if the issued receipt is found to be falsified, consumers are encouraged to report the violation to the agency.

“This year’s summer campaign will have a broader scope of action due to the NRA’s extended powers under the Euro Introduction Act,” said NRA Executive Director Rumen Spetsov. “We are working actively, efficiently, and in coordination with other institutions to prevent any attempts at unjustified price increases related to the euro adoption. We urge businesses to be fair to their customers, and we advise consumers to always request and retain their receipts.”

