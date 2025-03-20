БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil had consecutive meetings with the Ambassador of Israel and the Ambassador of Palestine

Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
обръщение патриарх даниил началото рождественския пост
Снимка: Светия синод

His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil received successively the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi Safari, and the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Bulgaria, Dr. Nasri Khalil Salim Abu Jaysh. The meetings took place yesterday in the building of the Sofia Holy Metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Bishop Gerasim of Melnik, Secretary General of the Holy Synod, the Sofia Metropolitanate said on its website on March 20.

During his meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi Sfari, His Holiness Patriarch Daniil highlighted the important role that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has always played in the national history, as well as the courage and spiritual wisdom shown by the Bulgarian hierarchs in saving thousands of Jews from the death camps during the World War II.

Ambassador Sfari thanked for the opportunity to meet with His Holiness, expressing deep gratitude to the Bulgarian Orthodox Church for the salvation of the Bulgarian Jews. Furthermore, he highlighted the strong spiritual ties between Bulgaria and Israel.

Patriarch Daniil and the Ambassador of Israel shared the belief that in times of crisis and challenges, history should be remembered to avoid the mistakes of the past and that all efforts should be made to resolve conflicts worldwide, to establish peace and love among people, said the Sofia Metropolitanate.

In the meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Bulgaria, Dr. Nasri Khalil Salim Abu Jeysh, His Holiness Patriarch Daniil said that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is praying for the establishment of peace in the Holy Land, for an immediate cessation of the war and violence, expressing hope that the difficulties and crisis would soon be overcome.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed the difficult situation in Palestine, as well as the humanitarian aid needed to help the local population in the Gaza Strip.

The Ambassador of Palestine expressed the hope that Patriarch Daniil would visit the Holy Land at the earliest opportunity, when the situation allows. He also highlighted the traditionally good relations between Bulgaria and Palestine, the statement concludes.

