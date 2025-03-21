БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Двама обвиняеми по делото "Наглите" са...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Пожар в жилищна сграда в Пловдив, има загинал (СНИМКИ и...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Екоминистърът: Липсват данните за пет месеца за...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.

Smuggled gold worth more than 1.3 million BGN seized by customs officers at "Lesovo" border crossing

The record amount of gold castings was found hidden on a Romanian driver, taped around his body, some were hidden inside his shoes.

контрабандно злато млн лева заловиха митничари лесово
Снимка: Bulgarian Customs Agency

A record amount of 14.266 kg of smuggled gold castings worth over 1.3 million BGN was seized by the customs officers at Lesovo border checkpoint during a check on a truck driver. The gold castings were taped on the man's body and hidden in his shoes.

This is the largest quantity of smuggled gold items ever discovered at the checkpoint during a personal search of a driver or passenger, the Customs Agency said on March 21.

On March 20, 2025, the truck with foreign registration arrived at the "Lesovo" checkpoint on the outgoing route from Romania to Turkey. Upon arrival at the customs control area, the driver, a Romanian citizen, declared that he had nothing to declare and was traveling empty to collect goods from Turkey.

Customs officers selected the vehicle for a thorough inspection. During a personal search of the driver, the officers discovered a total of 10 castings of yellow metal on his body. Eight of them were concealed around his waist and legs, while two were hidden underhis feet in his shoes.

Photos by Bulgarian Customs Agency

Expert analysis confirmed that each of the castings was made of gold with varying purity, ranging from 10 to 18 carats. The total weight of the gold items was 14,266 grams, with a value of 1,344,589 BGN based on manufacturing prices. The smuggled gold items were seized.

An investigation has been initiated by a customs inspector under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor's Office. The Romanian citizen has been detained for up to 72 hours.

