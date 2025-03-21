БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
"Trend" poll: More than half of Bulgarians believe that the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet will not serve a full term

Negative ratings for the government are increasing, while positive ratings have slightly decreased. This is according to the latest survey conducted by Trend polling agency between March 10 and 16, with 1,020 participants, commissioned by "24 Chasa" (24 hours) daily.

CABINET OR ELECTIONS?

Despite the prevailing dissatisfaction with the government’s performance, nearly half of Bulgarians prefer it to continue governing rather than holding early elections—a choice supported by 30% of the respondents. 24% are undecided.

THE TERM OF OFFICE OF THE "ZHELYAZKOV" CABINET

The prevailing feeling is that the government will not serve a full term. 55% of respondents think so. The opposite position is held by 25% of respondents.

HOW DO YOU ASSESS THE WORK OF THE PARLIAMENT?

Approval of Parliament remains low, with only 15% of Bulgarians approving the work of lawmakers, while 78% evaluate their performance negatively.

WHO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR?

There is no significant change in electoral preferences. GERB maintains its lead with 26.7% of the vote. The second position is held by 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' with 13.6% support. Following them is "Vazrazhdane" with 12.5%. Fourth place goes to "MRF - New Beginning," followed by "BSP-United Left" and "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms - MRF". Two other formations, There is Such a People and MECh, are also assured of representation. "Velichie" maintains levels around the parliamentary threshold.

