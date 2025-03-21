БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ООН: Марин ще бъде запомнен с отдадеността си в помощ на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Двама обвиняеми по делото "Наглите" са...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Пожар в жилищна сграда в Пловдив, има загинал (СНИМКИ и...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Екоминистърът: Липсват данните за пет месеца за...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

One dead after an apartment building fire in Plovdiv

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
пожар жилищна сграда пловдив близо училище чут взрив

One person has died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Plovdiv on March 21. The flames erupted around 7:40 AM on the third floor of a residential building at the intersection of "Ran Bosilek" and "Yagoda" streets in the Yuzhen district. Neighbours reported hearing an explosion.

Six firefighting teams responded to the alert and the fire was put out quickly, witnesses said.

It is not yet clear what caused the blast. A young family with a child lived in the home.

There was no evacuation, those living on the first floors left their homes on their own during thefirefighting efforts.

Officers from the First Police Station are investigating the causes of the incident. The identity of the deceased has yet to be determined. The investigation continues within the framework of a pre-trial proceedings.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
1
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
2
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
"Ако утре ме нема...": Спомен за вокалиста на групата ДНК - един от героите в Кочани
3
"Ако утре ме нема...": Спомен за вокалиста на групата ДНК...
МЕЧ: Групата ни не се е разпадала, даваме Наталия Киселова на прокуратурата
4
МЕЧ: Групата ни не се е разпадала, даваме Наталия Киселова на...
Издирва се... синя торба с бюлетини в София, изчезнала мистериозно след изборите
5
Издирва се... синя торба с бюлетини в София, изчезнала мистериозно...
Българската следа в досиетата "Кенеди": Как информация за готвеното убийство е преминала през София?
6
Българската следа в досиетата "Кенеди": Как информация за...

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
2
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
3
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
4
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
5
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
6
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...

More from: Bulgaria

UN:Marin will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world
UN:Marin will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world
Two defendants in "The Impudent" case arrested for kidnapping, third wanted Two defendants in "The Impudent" case arrested for kidnapping, third wanted
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Smuggled gold worth more than 1.3 million BGN seized by customs officers at "Lesovo" border crossing Smuggled gold worth more than 1.3 million BGN seized by customs officers at "Lesovo" border crossing
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Bird flu outbreak detected in Plovdiv district, nearly 40,000 hens affected Bird flu outbreak detected in Plovdiv district, nearly 40,000 hens affected
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
MPs adopted the state budget MPs adopted the state budget
Чете се за: 07:52 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ