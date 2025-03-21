One dead after an apartment building fire in Plovdiv

One person has died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Plovdiv on March 21. The flames erupted around 7:40 AM on the third floor of a residential building at the intersection of "Ran Bosilek" and "Yagoda" streets in the Yuzhen district. Neighbours reported hearing an explosion.

Six firefighting teams responded to the alert and the fire was put out quickly, witnesses said.

It is not yet clear what caused the blast. A young family with a child lived in the home.

There was no evacuation, those living on the first floors left their homes on their own during thefirefighting efforts.

Officers from the First Police Station are investigating the causes of the incident. The identity of the deceased has yet to be determined. The investigation continues within the framework of a pre-trial proceedings.