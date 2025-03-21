БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
UN:Marin will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world

EN
The UN issued an official statement on the death of the Bulgarian Marin Marinov:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of a UNOPS colleague.

Marin Valev Marinov, 51, from Bulgaria, was a dedicated colleague and friend to many of our teams.

Marin died on 19 March 2025 when two UN guesthouses were hit by an explosion in Deir al Balah, central Gaza".

Marin first joined UNOPS in 2016 as Maritime Inspector for the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen. After a period with the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Marin rejoined UNOPS in Gaza last year, working with the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza, supporting the delivery of life-saving aid to the civilian population.

A seasoned mariner and vessel Master, Marin will be remembered for his warmth and kindness, his team spirit, and his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement expressing his condolences.

Five additional UNOPS colleagues were severely injured in the explosion.

UNOPS is providing all possible support to those injured, their families and our dedicated teams on the ground during this difficult time.

Marin is the second UNOPS colleague to have tragically been killed in the line of duty in Gaza.

All civilians in Gaza, without exception, must be protected. We renew the call for the resumption of the ceasefire, that humanitarian aid has access to Gaza freely and without impediments, and that all hostages are unconditionally freed, the statement said.

The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov

