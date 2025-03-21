БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Двама обвиняеми по делото "Наглите" са...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Пожар в жилищна сграда в Пловдив, има загинал (СНИМКИ и...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Екоминистърът: Липсват данните за пет месеца за...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Запази
загиналият българин газа официално община ямбол потвърди самоличността марин маринов

The Bulgarian who died in Gaza, Marin Marinov, was a long-time long-range captain before he joined the UN. This became clear from the announcement of the Municipality in his hometown Yambol.

The Bulgarian who died in Gaza, Marin Marinov, was a long-time captain of distant voyages before he started working with the United Nations. This was confirmed in a statement from the municipality of his hometown, Yambol, Southeastern Bulgaria.

PM Zhelyazkov insisted on clarifying the case of the Bulgarian national working for UN who was killed in Gaza

The 51-year-old Bulgarian was a father of two children. He had served as a commander of a tanker for many years, and in recent years, he had carried out missions for the UN, most recently holding the position of coordinator in Jordan. The municipality expressed hope that those responsible for the tragedy would not go unpunished.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
1
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
2
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
Печал, мъка и тъга: Северна Македония се сбогува със загиналите младежи от Кочани
3
Печал, мъка и тъга: Северна Македония се сбогува със загиналите...
"Ако утре ме нема...": Спомен за вокалиста на групата ДНК - един от героите в Кочани
4
"Ако утре ме нема...": Спомен за вокалиста на групата ДНК...
МЕЧ: Групата ни не се е разпадала, даваме Наталия Киселова на прокуратурата
5
МЕЧ: Групата ни не се е разпадала, даваме Наталия Киселова на...
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите гледат на второ четене план-сметката на държавата
6
Бюджет 2025: Депутатите гледат на второ четене план-сметката на...

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
2
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
3
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
4
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
5
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
6
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни

More from: Bulgaria

One dead after an apartment building fire in Plovdiv
One dead after an apartment building fire in Plovdiv
Smuggled gold worth more than 1.3 million BGN seized by customs officers at "Lesovo" border crossing Smuggled gold worth more than 1.3 million BGN seized by customs officers at "Lesovo" border crossing
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Bird flu outbreak detected in Plovdiv district, nearly 40,000 hens affected Bird flu outbreak detected in Plovdiv district, nearly 40,000 hens affected
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
MPs adopted the state budget MPs adopted the state budget
Чете се за: 07:52 мин.
Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil had consecutive meetings with the Ambassador of Israel and the Ambassador of Palestine Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil had consecutive meetings with the Ambassador of Israel and the Ambassador of Palestine
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
European Parliament calls for a swift investigation and punishment for the animals abuse in Pernik European Parliament calls for a swift investigation and punishment for the animals abuse in Pernik
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ