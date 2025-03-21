The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov

The Bulgarian who died in Gaza, Marin Marinov, was a long-time long-range captain before he joined the UN. This became clear from the announcement of the Municipality in his hometown Yambol.

The Bulgarian who died in Gaza, Marin Marinov, was a long-time captain of distant voyages before he started working with the United Nations. This was confirmed in a statement from the municipality of his hometown, Yambol, Southeastern Bulgaria.

PM Zhelyazkov insisted on clarifying the case of the Bulgarian national working for UN who was killed in Gaza

The 51-year-old Bulgarian was a father of two children. He had served as a commander of a tanker for many years, and in recent years, he had carried out missions for the UN, most recently holding the position of coordinator in Jordan. The municipality expressed hope that those responsible for the tragedy would not go unpunished.