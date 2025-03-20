PM Zhelyazkov insisted on clarifying the case of the Bulgarian national working for UN who was killed in Gaza

EU leaders are meeting today and tomorrow (March 21 and 22) in Brussels to discuss European defence, support for Ukraine, competitiveness, and the next multiannual financial framework of the EU.

Bulgaria is represented by Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov. He spoke to journalists ahead of the meeting, insisting that the case of the Bulgarian working for the UN who died in Gaza be clarified quickly.

"First, I express condolences. It is an unpleasant incident. We have asked the State of Israel to clarify the case. Foreign Minister Georgiev has had a conversation with his counterpart. We have received assurances that there were no strikes from Israel in that area at that time from any of their domains. We are continuing the clarification, as it is important for us to have a clear picture and for responsibility to be taken. We insist that the case be clarified," Zhelyazkov said.

The Prime Minister summarized the key points of the summit in Brussels.

"Today's council is regular, important and sensitive topics will be discussed. There are no surprising proposals. Common defense policy, the continuation of the war in Ukraine, and finding a solution for lasting and sustainable peace and aid for Ukraine will be discussed. The white paper on the future of European defence capability, which will build on the Strategic Compass, will be presented. It will also be linked to the EU's 'Rearm' programme, and we will discuss the EUR 150 billion 'SAFE' mechanism. Our position is that Bulgaria should develop its defence industry in a direction where we are not just part of the common European defence market but also a net exporter, not just an importer."

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been invited to a working lunch with European heads of state and government, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the discussions via video link.

European leaders are expected to discuss the "White Paper on Defence" presented by the European Commission yesterday, which contains plans to rapidly rearm Europe through joint military procurement and projects. The debate on defence will be linked to questions on its financing and the competitiveness of the European economy.

Migration will also be on the agenda. European leaders will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which resulted in the death of a Bulgarian national working for the UN.