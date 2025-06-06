БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Social Assistant Forces Elderly Disabled Woman to Transfer Two Apartments to Him

Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Turns out he has a criminal record and was convicted but rehabilitated

Снимка: BTA

A social assistant forced an elderly woman with disabilities into transferring ownership of two apartments in Sofia. In addition, he stole 50,000 BGN in cash and gold jewelry from her.

The case was uncovered after the woman’s lawyer filed a report with the Sofia police. The social assistant, who has a substantial criminal record and has previously been convicted but later rehabilitated, is known for exploiting vulnerable individuals.

He also runs a sizable business with four registered companies. He became a social assistant to use the role as a cover for yet another fraudulent scheme.

Lyubomir Tsankov took on the position of social assistant and, for a monthly salary under 1,000 BGN, began caring for a lonely elderly woman suffering from cerebral palsy. However, she happened to own two valuable properties in Sofia.

“Since January, he had been taking care of her, as she was unable to care for herself. On March 17 this year, he took her to a notary office without her knowledge of the destination or consent to go there. Under threat that he would stop caring for her, he forced her to sign documents transferring ownership of two properties in Sofia — one of which was her own residence. That property was transferred under a contract for maintenance and care. Regarding the second property, she signed a deferred payment purchase contract, with the agreed sale price set roughly at the tax valuation of the property,” stated Desislava Petrova, Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia.

The woman found out she had been scammed by her social assistant at the end of May. That's when she discovered that gold jewellery and 50,000 leva (BGN) in savings were missing from her home.

Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), confirmed that the jewelry and money were found during a search and seizure operation at the accused's residence.

“In this case, on June 4, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office pressed charges against the individual, who has been released on bail of 10,000 BGN,” added Deputy Prosecutor Petrova.

In addition to owning four companies, Tsankov has an extensive criminal history. He has been involved in the distribution of contraband cigarettes, theft, and is suspected of committing property fraud. He would befriend drug addicts and buy properties from them under installment plans, paying monthly sums of around 1,000 BGN

“When he noticed that the individual’s health had significantly deteriorated, he would find ways to appropriate the property after their death,” explained Lyubomir Nikolov.

A search in the Property Register shows that Tsankov has completed more than 45 real estate transactions, 28 of which are in Sofia. Though previously convicted, he has been legally rehabilitated.

“For this reason, I urge local municipal authorities to conduct more thorough background checks on individuals applying to work as caregivers for vulnerable people. With our assistance, we can provide complete background checks and recommendations as to whether these individuals are fit to perform such social services,” commented Nikolov.

The social assistant is also the brother of Ivan Tsankov, known in underground circles as Ivan the Turk. Ivan has a criminal history involving car theft and armed robbery. He is currently wanted for a 5-million BGN armed heist of a cash-in-transit vehicle in late 2022. Authorities believe he is hiding in Greece and have issued an international arrest warrant for him.

