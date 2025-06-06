Three Flights Diverted from Sofia to Plovdiv and Burgas Due to Bad Weather in the Capital

Three flights were diverted from Sofia to Plovdiv and Burgas due to bad weather conditions in the capital, the press office of “Vasil Levski” Airport – Sofia confirmed on June 6. All three flights were operated by Ryanair.

Aircraft arriving from Budapest and Nuremberg landed in Plovdiv, while the flight from Copenhagen was redirected to Burgas.

The Sofia airport reminded that the decision to divert is made by the flight captains. All other scheduled flights landed successfully at the capital’s airport. Updated flight information is available on the airport’s official website.

A code yellow weather warning has been issued for nine districts in Western Bulgaria by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) for today, due to expected localized heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms.