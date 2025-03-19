A Bulgarian working for the UN died in Gaza

According to preliminary information received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Bulgarian citizen working in the United Nations system has been killed today, March 19, in Gaza. Along with another UN employee, they died in an attack on one of the UN buildings in Deir el-Balah, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip, sources from the UN reported.

The information was also confirmed by UN sources to BNT.

The employees were part of the United Nations Office for Project Services and the UN Mine Action Service.

Additionally, five foreign nationals were reported injured in the strike, according to the health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. The Israeli army denies carrying out an attack on a UN complex in Deir el-Balah.

The footage, the veracity of which has been verified by the BBC, shows injured people, two of them wearing jackets with the UN logo, arriving at hospital by ambulance and in a vehicle with UN markings.

After a two-month truce, Israel yesterday resumed strikes against the Gaza Strip. At least 400 people have been killed, according to the health ministry in the strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that these strikes are just the beginning, citing intelligence that Hamas was preparing a new terrorist attack on Israeli territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that further details will be provided later after the Bulgarian authorities are briefed on the results of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.