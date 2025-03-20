БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Enrique Iglesias is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive show on September 20

Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
He will perform at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia, and this will be his only performance in the Balkans for this summer

енрике иглесиас идва софия септември

Enrique Iglesias, the artist with the most crossover hits in history, arrives again in Bulgaria for an exclusive show - the only performance in the Balkans this summer. After seven years of patiently waiting, his fans will finally get the chance to see the world superstar back in Sofia, delivering an unforgettable evening full of passion, music, and energy. On 20 September 2025, Vasil Levski Stadium will become the stage for the star's greatest hits.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Enrique Iglesias has brought his distinctive vibe to world music by combining pop and Latin sounds in his own unique way. Named Billboard's "Most Famous Latin Artist of All Time," he has sold over 180 million albums and topped the music charts with 154 number one hits, including a record 27 songs on the Hot Latin Songs Chart.

From global anthems like Bailando, Hero and I Like It to collaborations with stars like Pitbull, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie and Juan Luis Guerra, Iglesias' name has left a lasting mark on the music world. His spectacular concerts have sold out stadiums around the world, proving that his music has no boundaries, and at the end of this summer, we'll see him again in Bulgaria.

With a career that has evolved through various stages and styles, the Grammy Award-winning artist continues to impress audiences worldwide with his artistic versatility. His music spans emotional ballads, dance anthems, and deep, personal lyrics that reflect his ongoing artistic evolution.

