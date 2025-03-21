БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Grand Success for the Sofia Opera in Italy

Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
Last night, the Teatro Comunale "Pavarotti-Freni" in Modena hosted the premiere of the operas Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni and Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo. After more than a decade of absence from the theatre's programme in Modena, the most beloved verismo double-bill made a grand return in a new production, presented by the Sofia Opera in an international co-production with the opera houses of Modena, Piacenza, and Rimini. The production is directed by Plamen Kartalov, with Aldo Sisillo conducting, set design by Giacomo Andrico, costumes by Nela Stoyanova, and assistant director Vera Beleva. The production features the Orchestra dell'Emilia-Romagna "Arturo Toscanini" and the Opera Chorus of Modena.

The co-production includes an international cast. In these two one-act operas, the performers include Teresa Romano, Valentina Boi, Fabian Veloso, Ernesto Petti, Angelo Villari, Amadi Laga, Eleonora Filippone, Francesca Cucuzza, Daniela Schilaci, Marina Shahdinarova, Giuseppe Infantino, and Hae Kang.

"For me, the principle that the musical language of the score must be visible in the stage life and represent the dramaturgy’s idea with all its reflections always applies. The characters are strong and are captivated by their chosen freedom to personal happiness. Overcoming their forbidden emotions, the characters are willing to make any sacrifice. I leave the audience with reflections, emotions, and even participation in these two immortal dramas by composers Mascagni and Leoncavallo, and their theatrical figures with strong emotional impact," shared director Plamen Kartalov.

Franco Silvestri, president of ARIACS (Association of Italian Representatives of Concert and Opera Artists), opera agent, and producer, shared his thoughts hours after the premiere:

"The production of Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci, which premiered last night at the opera house in Modena, achieved great success. The production, with conductor Aldo Sisillo and director Plamen Kartalov, was warmly welcomed by the audience, who filled the hall with approving shouts for the performers as well as for Maestro Kartalov and his team when he appeared on stage at the end of the performance.

The directorial vision authentically portrays Calabria and Sicily as described by the composers, deeply capturing the spirit of the two verismo works. In Pagliacci, the theatrical technique in the final scene stood out, particularly when, after the double murder committed by the protagonist during the comedy, the improvised audience in the square – where the action unfolds – is left with only one spectator – the evil Tonio, who, in a Mephistophelian manner, devised the entire plan to unleash Canio's cruel wrath.

Another remarkable aspect of the production – finally in Italian theatres – is the brightness, which well represents the warmth of Southern Italy, in contrast to many past productions that were extremely dark and gloomy. This play of light also emphasised the contrast, the duality of light/darkness, the latter presented by the bloody story unfolding in both works. The direction managed to find the perfect balance between musical and dramatic elements, receiving an enthusiastic response from all the performers and the chorus, an important character in this diptych, contributing to the authenticity of the story both in terms of narrative and interpretation. A great success, greeted with over 10 minutes of applause and numerous "Bravo!" calls for the artists, conductor, director, and his team."

photos by Sofia Opera and Ballet

The great Raina Kabaivanska was also in the hall. After the performance, she excitedly expressed her joy at the performance. The production also features her students Giuseppe Infantino and Hae Kang, whom the Bulgarian audience knows from their performances in Puccini's La bohème and Chilea's Adriana Lecouvreur.

The next performances are scheduled for March 22 and 23. The international co-production of Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci will be presented in Sofia in the 2025/2026 season.

