It's time for cinema: Sofia Film Fest has started

It's cinema time again, and time for the world's best-loved films.

Sofia Film Fest has started.

The 29th Sofia Film Fest started on March 13 and will continue until the end of the month.

A film dedicated to Stefan Stambolov opens this year's edition.

The opening film of 29th Sofia Film Festival is the new Bulgarian film "Bet" by the director Svetoslav Ovcharov.

Bulgarian cinema is the focus of this year's edition and there will be screenings in Plovdiv, Burgas and Varna in addition to Sofia.

The festival program includes a total of 171 feature films, documentaries, and animated films from 58 countries on five continents.

"Let’s unite for at least one common cause, in this case, cinema, but if we go one level higher, this common cause could be Bulgaria, it could be Europe, it could be the whole world," said Stefan Kitanov, director of the Sofia Film Fest. "The fight for the culture of Bulgaria, of Sofia, goes through cinema. I want there to be cinema, cinema, and more cinema," commented actor Yosif Surchadzhiev.

