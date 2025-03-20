БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Nebet Tepe archaeological complex in Plovdiv officially re-opens after restoration

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
небет тепе пловдив официално открива реставрацията

After extensive restoration and conservation, Nebet Tepe archaeological complex in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv was officially opened on March 20 for visitors. In fact, this is one of the most iconic hills in the city. Besides the archaeological findings that tell the story of Plovdiv through the centuries, the site is beloved by Plovdiv residents and visitors due to the panoramic views it offers in all directions.

***

Nebet Tepe is one of the hills of Plovdiv where the ancient town was founded. The earliest settlements on Nebet Tepe are dated back to 4000 BC.

The site was first settled by Thracians, later expanded by Philip II of Macedon and the Roman Empire. As the town expanded, Nebet Tepe became the citadel of the town's acropolis.

Today, the archaeological complex on the hill is one of the most popular tourist sights in Plovdiv and a cultural monument of national significance.

The name "Nebet" comes from the Turkish words nevbet (meaning "guard") and tepe (meaning "hill") or "The hill of the guards". It is assumed that in ancient times the garrison that guarded the city was located on the hill.

