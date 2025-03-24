Sofia Film Fest award winners announced

The awards for the 29th edition of the prestigious "Sofia Film Fest" were presented in the evening on March 22.

The Ukrainian film "Honeymoon" by Zhanna Ozirina was selected as the best in the main competition. The award for Best Bulgarian Film went to Pavel Vesnakov's "Windless," which was chosen from a record number of entries from the Bulgarian film industry at the festival.

A special prize was also awarded to "Silent Observers" by Elitsa Petkova. Other award-winning productions include the documentary "Dear, Lovely Lovers," the short film "Nikol," and the Romanian film "Traffic," which received the award for Balkan Cinema.

The festival will continue until April 3, and online screenings will be available until April 15, featuring over 170 films from 58 countries.