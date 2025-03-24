БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Open-air exhibition in front of the National Theatre in Sofia marks 100 years since the birth of famous Bulgarian comedy actor Georgi Partsalev

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the great Bulgarian comedy actor Georgi Partsalev, an exhibition was opened in the open-air gallery in the garden in front of 'Ivan Vazov' National Theatre in Sofia.

The exhibition, titled "Don Quixote of His Time," showcases various photographs and rare archival documents. The event was organised by the Union of Artists.

Georgi Parcaliev passed away at the age of 64 in 1989. He will be remembered as one of Bulgaria's greatest film and theatre actors.

