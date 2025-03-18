БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Нападателят на синоптиците ще е под домашен арест, но в...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Президентът Радев се подписа в книгата за съболезнования...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Тежко остава състоянието на 14-те пострадали от Кочани,...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Ден на траур в България в знак на съпричастност с...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Director of Sofia Opera and Ballet, Acad. Plamen Kartalov, is the first Bulgarian elected to Opera Europa leadership

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Запази
акад пламен карталов първият българин избран ръководството opera europa

Acad. Plamen Kartalov, the director of the Sofia Opera and Ballet, has been elected to the leadership of Opera Europa. He is the first Bulgarian to hold such a position.

Opera Europa is an organisation that works with professional opera companies and opera festivals across Europe. Currently, it has over 240 members from 46 countries.

The Board of Directors of Opera Europa is chaired by Martin Glaser, director of the National Theatre in Brno. His deputies are Serge Dorny (Germany) and Iva Hraste-Socho (Croatia). In addition to Acad. Kartalov, there are 12 other members on the board, representing the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Norway, Spain, and Belgium.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
1
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
2
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Слави Трифонов загуби делото за 50 000 лева срещу Кирил Петков
3
Слави Трифонов загуби делото за 50 000 лева срещу Кирил Петков
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение да лиши децата на България от тръпката да се състезават"
4
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение...
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите учебни програми
5
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите...
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на пострадалите от Кочани
6
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на...

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
2
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
3
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
4
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
5
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
6
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни

More from: Culture

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova on the new film 'Triumph': The character I play in the film is bold and honest, I’m excited
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova on the new film 'Triumph': The character I play in the film is bold and honest, I’m excited
Prehistoric complex Provadia saltworks is a candidate for the European Heritage Label Prehistoric complex Provadia saltworks is a candidate for the European Heritage Label
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
It's time for cinema: Sofia Film Fest has started It's time for cinema: Sofia Film Fest has started
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
"Flesh" - the debut film of Dimitar Stoyanovich will be released in theaters this Friday "Flesh" - the debut film of Dimitar Stoyanovich will be released in theaters this Friday
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Exhibition marking 95th anniversary of the birth of Bulgaria’s famous caricature and cartoon artists, Milko Dikov, will open on March 6 Exhibition marking 95th anniversary of the birth of Bulgaria’s famous caricature and cartoon artists, Milko Dikov, will open on March 6
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ