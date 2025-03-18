Director of Sofia Opera and Ballet, Acad. Plamen Kartalov, is the first Bulgarian elected to Opera Europa leadership

Acad. Plamen Kartalov, the director of the Sofia Opera and Ballet, has been elected to the leadership of Opera Europa. He is the first Bulgarian to hold such a position.

Opera Europa is an organisation that works with professional opera companies and opera festivals across Europe. Currently, it has over 240 members from 46 countries.

The Board of Directors of Opera Europa is chaired by Martin Glaser, director of the National Theatre in Brno. His deputies are Serge Dorny (Germany) and Iva Hraste-Socho (Croatia). In addition to Acad. Kartalov, there are 12 other members on the board, representing the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Norway, Spain, and Belgium.

Source: BTA