Prehistoric complex Provadia saltworks is a candidate for the European Heritage Label

The prehistoric complex "Provadia-Solnitsa" is among the sites proposed for the European Heritage Label - 2025.

The prehistoric site represents the remains of the earliest salt mining and urban centre in Europe (5500 - 4200 BC), which became the first prehistoric town in Europe (4700-4200 BC).

This year, the European Commission has received a total of 21 proposals from 15 member states.

The candidacies of the proposed sites will be evaluated by a group of 13 independent European experts.

They will select one site from each member state. The final selection will be made in December 2025.

The European Commission will officially nominate the sites and award them the European Heritage Label in the first quarter of 2026.

The label has been awarded since 2013 for buildings, documents, museums, archives, monuments, or events.

Its goal is to unite Europeans around their common heritage and increase their knowledge of the European Union.

Archaeologists uncovered a pit full of ritual objects in the ancient "Saltworks" near Provadia

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News