The stability of the ruling majority: Is the government shaken in the new configuration?

GERB leader Boyko Borissov says there was a conspiracy between the constitutional judges and President Rumen Radev against the government. He warned that holding new elections now, when Bulgaria is about to join the Eurozone, would be a massive betrayal.

What are the political parties’ reactions following the Constitutional Court’s decision, the subsequent decision by the Central Election Commission (CEC), and the entry of the "Velichie" party into Parliament?

Final: "Velichie" enters Parliament with 10 MPs

There is no dispute that with the decision of the Constitutional Court the tension in Parliament has increased. GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that, under the new circumstances, the government would have to adopt the budget with the support of "MRF - New Beginning". Delyan Peevski saw a coup attempt, but announced that he would do everything necessary to prevent it from happening. "WE Continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria" believes that Borissov's and Peevski's statements are for one purpose - the official entry of "MRF-New Beginning" into power.

Borissov believes that there is a conspiracy between the constitutional judges and President Radev, with the goal of bringing down the Zhelyazkov cabinet by letting "Velichie" enter Parliament:

"The conspiracy succeeded and we were robbed and here President Radev cannot continue with his hypocrisy because his constitutional judges did all this. And to steal our majority and then talk about how it would be good to have a regular government—it's clear to me now, they really want this government to fall.”

Borissov is concerned that support for the government remains very fragile:

"How can we adopt the budget now with only 120 votes, 120 with Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, who are constantly... Desi Taneva is so sick, she won't come. – Did Delyan Peevski (MRF-New Beginning) say he would support the government? – That’s part of the conspiracy, now without Delyan Peevski we can't adopt the budget, nor can we make any decisions. – Are you inclined to go to elections? – It would be a great betrayal, especially after the European Commission sent a letter yesterday and it's clear we’re heading toward the Eurozone for January 1, which is strategically important for Bulgaria. To let the government fall and lose this chance would be a huge mistake."

However, partners from "Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left" and There is Such a People are more optimistic.

Gabriel Valkov, "BSP-United Left": "The coalition still has a 121-vote majority and can make independent decisions. I haven't seen one decision so far that has passed because of the votes of MRF-New Beginning, whichever way they vote the decision still passes because the coalition has a majority."

Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the "There is Such a People" group: "It might be an issue occasionally, maybe, for passing certain legislation, if someone gets sick or is otherwise engaged, but the same applies to the opposition."

Delyan Peevski spoke in support. He said he would preserve the stability of the state from all those who want to destroy it:

“Let me be clear and address the factions, the puppets—this party, the pharaohs, the pyramids, and all sorts of other fabricated figures who enter and exit this Parliament through the back door. There will be no coups; there will be Bulgaria, it will be European, Atlantic, the people will have finances, the budget will be adopted. I will protect the state. This is very dangerous what’s happening. There will be no coup in Bulgaria, and I will stop it.”

This gave "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms" an opportunity to remind everyone of their role in the governance.

Hasan Ademov, DRF-MRF: "When we entered the ruling majority, we clearly stated the reasons for our involvement in this government. If someone thinks there is a different majority now, let them explain what those reasons are."

"We Continue the Change" found another political context in the situation after the Constitutional Court's decision.

Nikolay Denkov, "We Continue the Change". It is a lie that GERB has lost its majority, they still have a majority with 121 against 119 votes. Even if Taneva isn’t present, they still have a majority with 119, 120. Borissov just saw a great opportunity to deceive the public and legalise why he continuously receives support from Peevski with "MRF - New Beginning"

And "Democratic Bulgaria" added to Borissov's suspicions of a conspiracy with their own version.

Ivaylo Mirchev, Democratic Bulgaria: "If Borissov is right that there is a conspiracy in the country, then the core of that conspiracy is Delyan Peevski, President Radev, and 'Vazrazhdane'—these are the only ones who want elections today."

On the other hand, "Vazrazhdane" is dissatisfied both with the Constitutional Court’s actions and with the majority in Parliament that rejected the 38,000 proposals for the budget.

Tsoncho Ganev, "Vazrazhdane": "The Constitutional Court trampled on the will of those who voted and entered Parliament, did not count 7 polling stations with over 700 votes just to bring ‘Velichie’ into Parliament. As a result, we have a parliament that continues to trample the country’s legislation."

photos by BTA, BGNES

Some of the new MPs took the oath of office

Amid this political tension, two new MPs from DRF-MRF, and one each from There is Such a People and MECh, took the oath and entered Parliament. The new parliamentary group of "Velichie" is expected to join the 51st Parliament next week.

