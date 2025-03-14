Six candidates for Ombudsman of Bulgaria

There are six candidates for the position of Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria. They have been announced on the website of the National Assembly on March 14.

Former Minister of Justice Anton Stankov has been nominated by the "Bulgarian School for Politics Dimitar Panitsa" Association.

The nomination of Maria Mateva, former member of the Commission for Protection of Personal Data, has been submitted by the "Bulgarian Red Cross," while the candidacy of Dzhema Grozdanova has been presented by the National Patients' Organisation. Grozdanova is a former MP from GERB, who left the party to join the the party founded by Tsvetan Tsvetanov.

The former chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection Dimitar Margaritov is proposed by the Bulgarian National Association "Active Consumers".

The fifth candidate is Maya Manolova, who has previously held this position. Manolova has been nominated by 23 sectoral and civil organisations.

Velislava Delcheva is nominated MPs from GERB-UDF. She was on the board of the "Programme for Development of the Judicial System" Association, worked as a legal expert at the Constitutional Court, and is currently part of the Ministry of Justice's team in the "Strategic Development and Programmes" Directorate.

