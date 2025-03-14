EPPO in Sofia charges entrepreneur with subsidy fraud involving heating systems

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia (Bulgaria) filed an indictment today against an entrepreneur, accused of using false documentation to illegally obtain €54 000 (BGN 106 047.49) in EU and national funds, a statement by the institution said on March 14.

The funds were aimed at purchasing heating systems.

According to the evidence, the defendant submitted a project proposal to Bulgaria’s State Fund Agriculture to obtain support to his production activities of woodworking and furniture making, which included the replacement of a boiler and improvements to a high-efficiency heating system powered by wood and wood waste.

The project is co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) at a rate of 90%, and the state budget of Bulgaria at a rate of 10%.

The defendant had to present three independent offers for the construction of the heating installation. It is alleged that, in the proposal, the defendant presented false information, namely by falsifying the signature in one of the offers.

If proven guilty, the defendant faces a sentence of up to six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to approximately €5 000 (BGN 10 000).

Source: BNR

