Final: "Velichie" enters Parliament with 10 MPs

17:35, 14.03.2025
A total of 121 MPs support the government, according to the final mandates voted by the Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday, March 13. "Velichie" party enters the Parliament with 10 MPs.

After the CEC's decision, there have been changes in several parties: the MPs of GERB-UDF will now be 66, with three less; We continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria remains at 36, losing one seat; "Vazrazhdane" will have 33, losing two; "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" will have 29, losing one MP; "BSP - United Left" will have 19, with one less; Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for rights and Freedoms retains 19 MPs; There is Such a People will have 17, with one less; MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) will have 11, also with one less.

CEC also announced the names of the new 16 MPs.

The ten from "Velichie" who will enter the Parliament are:

  • Ivelin Mihaylov
  • Krasimira Katincharova
  • Lubisha Blazhevski
  • Juliana Mateeva
  • Pavlin Petrov
  • Kostadin Hadzhiyski
  • Maria Ilieva
  • Larisa Savova
  • Styliana Bobcheva
  • Ivaylo Lazarov

Instead of Stanislav Anastasov and Metin Kachan from "MRF - New Beginning", only one MP - Seyfi Mehmedali - enters the parliamentary group.

In place of Esheref Esheref, Yavor Haytov enters the parliamentary group of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Three ITN MPs leave the group and two enter.

Deyan Petkov, Rosen Ivanov and Borislav Petkov from MEC leave, while Ilian Iliev and Samuil Slavov enter the parliament.

