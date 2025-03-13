НОВИНИ
After the Constitutional Court ruling: 9 parties in Parliament, "Velichie" with 10 MPs, majority on the edge with 121 MPs

живо изслушват цик информационно обслужване парламента
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:20, 13.03.2025
Following the decision of the Constitutional Court on March 13 regarding the appeal of the election results, the redistribution of seats in the Parliament has been finalised. The Central Election Commission convened and approved the redistribution of seats in the Parlaiment.

"Velichie" party enters the Paliament with 10 MPs.

GERB-UDF loses three MPs, We Continue the /change- Democratic Bulgaria one. "Vazrazhdane" will have two less MPs. "MRF - New Beginning" and "BSP - United Left" will each have one less MP. The "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DRF-MRF) retains the number of MPs in the 51st Parlaiment.

“There Is Such a People” and MECh (Morality,Unity, Honour) will each have one less MP.

Redistribution of seats in the Parliament:

GERB - UDF - 66;

We Continue the Change- Demoicratic Bulgaria - 36;

"Vazrazhdane" - 33;

"MRF - New Beginning" - 29;

"BSP - United Left" - 19;

Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DRF- MRF) - 19;

"There is Such a People" - 17;

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 11;

"Velichie" - 10.

