Ivelin Mihaylov: The facts undeniably show that "Velichie" party enters the Parliament

The facts undeniably show that "Velichie" party enters the Parliament, but the final outcome of the Constitutional Court ruling regarding the case it initiated is always a question that should be closely monitored. We saw many political forces, even the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, attempt to influence the court's work so that it would make a decision not based on law and justice, but on the interests of a specific group of people. This was commented by the leader of "Velichie" party, Ivelin Mihaylov, on the BNT current affairs show "More of the Day".

People who claim that we are entering the Parliament through the backdoor are the same people who were accused after the elections of being involved in the biggest election manipulation, Ivelin Mihaylov pointed out, and explained:

"The information I have from both 'Information Services' and the Central Election Commission (CEC) comes from people who are regular employees in these two institutions, and who got fed up with internal manipulations and at some point, these people wanted justice. But the data we have comes directly from the Constitutional Court, which allowed all parties involved in the case to familiarize themselves with the facts before they submitted the data to the CEC and 'Information Services', and then 'Information Services' released, despite the ban, certain data publicly — specifically regarding the 780 votes — in order to create a scandal and misdirect the flow of information. Because those 780 votes were not decisive for entering the Parliament."

According to Ivelin Mihaylov, ten members of "Vеlichie" party should enter as MPs if no further drama is created:

"There will be a delay until the state budget is passed. Either way, we saw that many procedures were used to delay the decision."

Ivelin Mikhailov also said that he would most likely be the chairman of the parliamentary group. He stressed that "Velichie" party does not want to shake the state, but on the contrary - to stabilize it. If they participate in the budget discussion, they will declare that this budget is completely unfit for anything and explained why:

"I just want the experts to tell me how this budget will ensure higher revenues in Bulgaria next year. Because we have to think about the next year's budget and the one after that and when we make a budget framework, we have to know what items this money goes to and show that one of the items that goes, it is literally as if this money is thrown out the window."

Ivelin Mihaylov did not deny that they are seen as a threat to the ruling majority. When asked how they would work with the opposition at the moment, he replied:

"I would do only one thing - if we work together to overthrow the government, the government and the Parliament, which is illegitimate, then I would work with "Vazrazhdane", with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and with MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour), which are currently opposition parties. I hope that the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms will also join the opposition at some point when they realise that they can challenge the Peevski model."

Ivelin Mihaylov also added that he expects institutional interest in the Historical Park to be revived.

