Parliament's Budget Committee adopted draft 2025 state budget at second reading

Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив
12:05, 14.03.2025
The MPs from the Parliament's Budget Committee on March 13 adopted the draft 2025 State Budget Act at second reading

Among the changes is the creation of a state-owned company under the Ministry of Agriculture, which will sell food with up to a 10% markup.

The State Bank for Reconstruction and Development is being transferred from the Ministry of Economy to the Ministry of Finance.

The state budget foresees record-high levels of revenues and expenditures, totaling over 90 billion BGN in revenues and nearly 97 billion BGN in expenditures.

The planned budget deficit is 6.4 billion BGN, or 3% of the country's GDP.

With this, the state's financial plan meets the requirements for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone.

The new budget will ensure pay rises for military personnel, police officers, and teachers.

An additional 5% increase for public sector wages has also been planned.

The budgets for the state, social security, and the Health Insurance Fund will be voted on in extraordinary plenary sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

