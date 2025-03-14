Central Election Commission announced the names of two more newly elected Members of Parliament

At its extraordinary meeeting on March 14, the Central Election Commission announced Ivan Danail Ivanov from MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) and Stanislav Dimitrov Anastasov from Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning (MRF-New Beginning) as elected to the 51st Parliament.

Ivan Ivanov enters Parliament in place of Iliyan Petrov Iliev, who earlier today informed that he does not wish to be a Member of Parliament and will not take the oath.

Stanislav Anastanov becomes a deputy after earlier today the parliament terminated early the credentials of Taner Emin from the parliamentary group "MRF - New Beginning" as a deputy at his request.

Stanislav Anastasov becomes an MP after the Parliament earlier today accepted the resignation of Taner Emin of the MRF-New Beginning, submitted at his request.

Yesterday, the Constitutional Court ruled that 16 MPs were unlawfully elected.

Stanislav Anastasov was one of 16 MPs whose election was outlawed by the Constitutional Court yesterday, March 13.

Yesterday, the Central Election Commission accepted the redistribution of seats in Parliament, with "Veličhie" having 10 MPs in the 51st National Assembly.

Four new MPs were sworn in at today's plenary sittting. These are Ivaylo Kostadinov (There is Such a People), Ivan Klisurski (There is Such a People), Samuil Slavov (MECh) and Yavor Haytov (Alliance for Rights and Freeedoms).

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News