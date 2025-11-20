БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
After Constitutional Court Ruling, Government and Opposition Clash Over Euro Referendum

Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
The issue of holding a referendum on the adoption of the euro is now closed, and Bulgaria is set to enter the eurozone at the start of next year. This was how GERB leader Boyko Borissov on November 20 commented on the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the decision of Rossitsa Kiselova, in her capacity as Speaker of Parliament, not to admit President Rumen Radev’s request for a referendum on whether the country is ready to adopt the euro in 2026.

Petar Petrov, MP from “Vazrazhdane” parliamentary group, said:
“In this depleted parliament there are no boundaries and no obstacles to violating either the Constitution or the laws of the country, with one single aim – the forced entry of Bulgaria into the eurozone.”

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated:
“There is already a European law adopted by the European Parliament. This topic is finished. The European legislation has been approved, and Bulgaria becomes a member of the eurozone from 1 January. Every political leader is trying to extract dividends for their own party. What more can I explain? It is written clearly, in black and white. At the same time, there is a decision by the European Commission, it has been adopted by the European Parliament, and this matter is closed.”

Radostin Vasilev, leader of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), commented:
“A debate in the chamber would have been the only thing we could do to put forward the question of whether we are ‘for’ or ‘against’ the adoption of the euro in 2026. But because this majority does not want fairness, honesty or proper procedure, that opportunity was taken away from us.”

Delyan Peevski, chair of the parliamentary group “MRF – New Beginning”, remarked:
“Regarding the referendum, Uncle Rumen has no legal team – we’ve all seen that. The situation is very serious. He should first read what the Constitutional Court has decided; he hasn’t understood it, but it’s difficult for him – we know that. He can see only one target, and from January onwards he will simply keep falling.”


