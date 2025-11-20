536.000 Pensioners To Receive to Receive 120-Leva Christmas Bonus

The Joint Governance Council on November 20 decided that just over half a million pensioners in Bulgaria will receive a Christmas bonus of 120 leva (BGN).

“We discussed the budgetary possibilities of the Social Security Institute to provide Christmas bonuses to pensioners. We jointly decided to grant 120 leva to 536,000 pensioners whose pensions fall below the poverty line of 638 leva,” said GERB MP Denitsa Sacheva.

This will cost the state 64 million leva.

“We have not abandoned the idea of a systemic solution, but this issue requires time. Christmas bonuses are something the poorest people in Bulgaria truly deserve,” Sacheva added.