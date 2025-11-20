After tension and heated exchanges: Parliament approves the budgets of the Public Social Insurance and the National Health Insurance Fund

After stormy debates, Bulgaria’s Parliament on November 20 approved at first reading the budget of the Public Social Insurance. The draft was backed by GERB–UDF, MRF–New Beginning, There is Such a People and BSP–United Left. MPs also swiftly endorsed the National Health Insurance Fund’s budget for 2026.

It took the parliamentary majority just four hours to push through the Public Social Insurance budget, which raises social-security contributions by two percentage points, sets the minimum wage at €620, and increases second-year maternity pay to €460. The opposition accused the government of burdening workers and businesses. The ruling parties defended their calculations and policy priorities.

Tensions flared in the chamber as Assen Vassilev criticised the increase in the contribution burden.

Assen Vassilev, co-chair of 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria':

“You’re not taking this money to pay pensions. You’re taking it for your piggy bank – to hand out €6,000 salary increases and build eight kilometres of road for €2 billion. The piggy banks are open to the maximum, and you’ll take 600 leva from every Bulgarian citizen.”

His remarks drew a sharp response from MRF–New Beginning.

Yordan Tsonev, MRF–New Beginning:

“For you to talk about theft and piggy banks is, to put it mildly, cynical. What was your policy at customs? Which piggy bank were you stealing for? The dog-shaped piggy bank! The investigation is still ongoing. You were stealing like crazy – and lying.”

“Vazrazhdane”, Alliance for rights and Freedoms and MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) accused BSP of forcing businesses and workers to shoulder the cost of its social policies.

Photos by BTA

Georgi Ivanov, “Vazrazhdane”:

“Forty-three per cent of this budget goes to social spending, 13% to administration wages and 12% to health. Where are your investments? How will you develop business so that you can support the vulnerable? This inflationary budget will take money from workers and drive businesses away.” Hasan Ademov, ARF:

“No one is satisfied with this budget. Employers aren’t. One of the unions is half-pleased. BSP–United Left are satisfied – but only because they are using the Speaker’s post as a bargaining chip for the social package.” Radostin Vassilev, MECH:

“Is there a logical connection between the maximum insurable income and the maximum pension? The income ceiling rises by 400 leva, the pension stays frozen. Some 380,000 Bulgarians are insured at the maximum level.”

The BSP disagreed with the opposition.

Dragomir Stoynev, BSP–United Left:

“When you pay contributions, you pay them to earn rights. The more contributions that are paid legally and transparently, the smaller the need for a transfer from the state budget. That money can then be used for other priorities.”

WCC–DB warned the government would not be able to contain the deficit.

Martin Dimitrov, “Yes, Bulgaria”, WCC–DB:

“We are in a vicious left-wing cycle: loans, huge spending, tax hikes, inflation, rising prices. Look who is defending this budget. What should be done? First, we must limit spending growth – this kind of extravagance has never been seen.”

The Social Policy Minister defended the draft budget.

Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy:

“Is this the best possible budget? It could always be better. But this is the realistic one. Would I like more social payments? Yes, I would.”

The GERB leader explained why pension contributions should rise.

Boyko Borissov, GERB:

“With pensions this high, with the Swiss rule, even in this budget pensioners will receive more than €1.2 billion extra. These funds come from contributions – that’s how the system works. Under Assen Vassilev the system was extremely strained, with pensions being paid from money the state had never generated. We are obliged to continue it responsibly.”

After the state's budget was passed at first reading, MPs shortened the deadline for the second reading from 14 to four days.